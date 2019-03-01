DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For at least two and a half months, Ta'Naja Barnes spent her days giggling and playing.
"She was a happy baby and she loved to play," said foster mother Iisha Dean. "She had little toys she loved to play with outside and she loved to dress up."
From June to August of 2018, the toddler called Dean's house "home."
"I've been a foster parent going on 13 years now and I treat all of my [foster] kids how I want my [biological] kids to be treated," Dean said.
The Dean family has been in mourning since the two-year-old was found cold, dirty and malnourished at the time of her death. But the pain they feel is coupled with the warm memories of the girl who loved to laugh with her foster family.
"Once they come in my house, they're my kids too," Dean said. "Even though I hadn't had her too long, she still touched my heart and I hope I touched her heart."
When DCFS placed Ta'Naja back in her biological mother's care in August, Dean bid her goodbye for the final time.
"I didn't have any contact with her at all," she said. "I sure with I would have."
Dean is now raising funds to help pay for a proper memorial service for Ta'Naja. To donate, click here.