Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The number of abused children in Decatur and Macon County has increased dramatically over the past two years and a child welfare organization is in need of more foster parents.
Webster-Cantrell Hall says about two years ago there were 140 kids in foster care. Now the number has jumped up to 260. With 60 to 70 families and relatives taking care of those children.
Webster-Cantrell is in need of new foster families as fast as they can be trained which takes several months. Background checks, home checks and fingerprints are also needed.
The biggest demand is for families willing to care for teens and infants.
For information on how to become a foster parent contact:
Monique Howell, Foster Care Caseworker, Lead Licensing Specialist, Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy
Phone: 217-423-6961 Ext. 2181 or Monique.howell@Illinois.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.