DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Foster's Closet in Danville has closed for good.
Foster's Closet was a resale store that provided foster, adoptive, and needy families with clothing for free.
The owner took to Facebook to share a statement.
"There are many people saddened about this today including myself. My intent when we opened Foster's Closet was to help foster children and we did that and so much more. It took a lot of hard work dedication, loyalty, passion and a lot of people to make it happen. I could never thank those people enough for what they went through to help me... Words cannot express how thankful I am. I thank God that I had my family to help me get Fosters where it is. Because of my family we have been able to help thousands of families in this community, because of my family I was able to open a second store closer to my home so I would be able to be with my immediate family more, Because of my family I had people that I could trust And people with the same passion I had to unselfishly help others. Thank you'll appreciate you and I love you with all my heart. "
Foster's Closet does have a location in Veedersburg, Indiana which remains open.