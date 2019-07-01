DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation is doing a Christmas in July, foster to adopt program to help find furry friends homes.
You can take a pet home to see if they are a good fit with you and your family.
If they are, you can then adopt the pet for a reduced fee of $40.
If they are not, the animal can be returned to the shelter. Officials said it at least gives the pets a break from shelter life.
The program starts July 1 and runs through August 17.
To get a foster application, click HERE.