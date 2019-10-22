LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Fostering Grace switched out its 'summer clothes' for the winter season.
Since temperatures are going down, it's time to collect coats and sweaters. Jeanna Gill, a foster mother, and her peers dropped off backpacks at the Center for Youth and Family Solutions.
"Anywhere from 10 minutes to hours later, you have a child in your home," Gill said.
Inside each backpack contains child necessities such as clothes, toiletries and diapers things that would have been helpful for Gill.
"We received a baby girl at 10 o' clock on Saturday night and she had the clothes on her back," Gill explained.
Nearly six months ago, Gill and a group of volunteers were packing clothes for children, alleviating the load of stress for the next foster family. It's perceived a foster parent would get all that they need once they have needs from the state.
"They do," Gill confirmed. "It doesn't happen as fast as you need the stuff."
It is a tough responsibility Gill's taken on for the past three years. However, that is not her perspective. Instead, it's more of a calling to pay it forward.