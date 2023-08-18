CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has been receiving complaints from people about a foul odor coming from the area of Eisner Park/Glenn Park.
Public Works crews were dispatched to inspect the City’s sewers and other potential sources of the odor.
The City said it was determined the odor was not related to the City’s sewer infrastructure.
The Urbana Champaign Sanitary District said that they are working with Kraft on a malfunction with their pre-treatment facility.
UCSD is working with Kraft to get the equipment repaired and back into normal working order as quickly as possible.
Kraft Heinz sent WAND News a statement saying, “The Kraft Heinz manufacturing facility in Champaign, IL recently experienced an issue with its waste-water treatment system, resulting in a small group of people experiencing an unpleasant odor. We are working closely with our team of subject matter experts and the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District to find a swift and comprehensive solution to mitigate the odor issue.
The current assessment from experts on-site is that the odor is from wastewater and is a mix of ingredients from decomposing materials from our water-treatment system. This is from natural decomposition, is happening at low levels, and we do not believe there is a need for concern.
To address the issue, we have implemented a variety of short-term measures, such as introducing odor reducers into the facility’s system. We will continue to take actions as needed to address the issue.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our community and are always committed to ensuring our operations align with the highest of standards of environmental responsibility. We appreciate your patience and will provide an update when we have more information.”
