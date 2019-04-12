SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield organization has brokered two recent saves of properties located downtown.
The Downtown Springfield Heritage Foundation says both saves happened in the last six months. The two buildings are located at 312 E. Adams St. and 627 E. Adams St.
The building at 312 E. Adams was transferred to the foundation at the end of 2018 to allow the owner to get tax benefits. Leaders with the heritage foundation brokered a deal with Haxel Law and Haxel Consulting, businesses owned by Marty and Laurie Haxel, to expand their businesses and develop residential upper stories at 312 E. Adams and 310 E. Adams, where they already had business.
Foundation leaders say they had their eye on the building at 627 E. Adams and talked with property owners about a transition plan. It was eventually sold to Molen Construction and Brick City Apartments in a plan that involved fixing the roof and saving the building.
"We are extremely pleased with the outcome for both of these buildings. Retaining and expanding the small businesses in the district as well as adding more residential units, which we know are in demand, is a wonderful outcome. We'll stay involved with both projects to ensure the outcomes meet downtown's needs and expectations," said Scott Troehler, President of the Heritage Foundation board.
The Downtown Springfield Heritage Foundation says it is always looking for donations of properties ina search to revitalize downtown. It’s also looking for new-generation buyers who will buy properties in deals that can lead to renovations.
Anyone interested in donating a property is asked to talk to Troehler by calling (217)816-7166. More information about the foundation can be found online here.