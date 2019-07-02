DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Founded in 1982, Warm Neighbors Cool Friends is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round heating and cooling assistance to qualified Ameren Illinois customers.
The program is not a low-income/charity program, but instead focuses on low-to-moderate income customers who are in the midst of a financial hardship or emergency and struggling to keep up with their bills. This organization works through the Energy Assistance Foundation, Mike Mowen has been a board member for 15 years and said the Energy Assistance Foundation is unique because it helps families who wouldn't normally ask for help.
"They are people who have fallen on hard times. They could be elderly, they could be people who have lost their jobs," explained Mowen. "This is a temporary help for them over the bad times."
Customers who qualify fall between 150 to 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Eligible households can get up to $550 a year to help pay for energy costs ($350 during heating and $200 during cooling).
"There are statistics out there that say eight out of 10 families are just one crisis away from total financial bankruptcy and this is one of the situations where we can help with a utility bill," explained Susan Sams, Executive Director.
To get the assistance, qualifying customers must first make a payment on their utility account, then Warm Neighbors Cool Friends will then make a matching payment. The applications for the assistance are done through the Energy Assistance. Sams said these applications are mainly for families who are going through a hard time, whether it's a work lay off or medical issues.
"A lot of times you may have seniors who own their homes, but their utility bill is higher than their mortgage ever was and their home has been paid off for years," explained Sams. "We are so thrilled all the time to help people who have never received help before."
Sams and Mowen recalled a number of letters they have received from families who have been helped with the program. In one instances Sams said after a man received help he made sure to donate each month to say thank you.
"I've been on several boards over my career and several committees, even on the national level, and I find this one of the most rewarding," said Mowen.
The program is completely funded by donations, contributions and grants from customers and employees within Ameren Illinois. Ameren Illinois makes an annual contribution to the program each year, which covers all administrative expenses so that 100% of all donations will go directly to help customers in need.
To donate or for more information about Warm Neighbors Cool Friends click here.