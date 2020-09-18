SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - September is National Recovery Month, and the Gateway Foundation wants to help shine a light on addiction.
Andrew Hall is a recovering addict and said he wants to share his story to help others.
"I pushed everybody away because of my addiction," Hall said. "I didn't care who I stole from, cheated, lied to. Whatever it took, I wanted that drug."
Hall said he had a pretty normal childhood.
"I came from a really good home," Hall said. "My parents are still married (to) this day. They have been for 34 years."
In his early teen years, Hall said he started struggling with his identity.
"I'm a gay man, and I liked other feelings than dealing with my own feelings," Hall said. "Drugs and alcohol were my go to."
What started out as a way to ease the pain turned into a battle with addiction.
"When you're not able to wake up today, or go through another action without that drug or drink, that's when you know you probably have a problem," Hall said. "It doesn't matter, sex, race, religion ... addiction is out there, and it could be your son or daughter."
It wasn't until Hall hit rock bottom that he said he knew he had to seek help.
"The moment I sought help, Gateway was my only option," Hall said. "I was living on the street at that point. My parents had enough."
Now, Hall has been on the road to recovery for more than a year. He said he shares his story to help guide others.
"Starting at 15 and not really getting serious about my recovery until 21, that's a lot of wasted time," Hall said.
Clinical supervisor for the outpatient program at Gateway Springfield, Mercedes Kent, said stories like Hall's need to be heard.
"It's amazing to know he's taking those tools and translating them into his home environment and seeing that things do get better," Kent said. "When [addicts] hear stories like Andrew's, it gives them hope there is a solution out there. If he can do it, maybe I can do it."
Looking back to his younger self, Hall said he would like to offer some advice.
"I'd definitely tell him to start listening and start doing, because actions are definitely louder than words," Hall said. "I wish I would've started this process a lot sooner."
But it's better late than never, as Hall said he's now in a state of peace.
"I have accepted my past. I have accepted my faults, and I'm working on my character defects," Hall said. "With that peace and serenity, I feel like I can do anything."
Kent said Gateway is still working to serve the community, even during the pandemic.
Anyone who needs help dealing with addiction can call (217) 405-4540 or visit Gateway's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.