MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A foundation says it will pay the home mortgage of a fallen deputy’s family.
WREX reports payments on the home will come from public money sent to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is named after a man whose sacrifice helped others on Sept. 11, 2001. Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot while serving a warrant with the U.S. Marshals at a Rockford hotel on Thursday, and the foundation will support his wife (Becky) and two sons.
“We are taking this step because we recognize that following the loss of a first responder in the line of duty, it is vital to provide reassurance to the surviving spouse and children that their home is secure – that there will be no need for them to move and leave behind everything that is important to them as they face the future,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the foundation.
Public donations to the mortgage payments can be made online here.
The man accused of killing Keltner, Floyd Brown, faces federal and state charges after Keltner’s death. A law enforcement procession honored the deputy’s life on Thursday night.