DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four cheetah brothers are now living at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Animal enthusiasts will be excited to meet the boys, who were named after Guardians of the Galaxy characters. They are Star Lord, Yondu, Groot and Drax the Destroyer.
The cheetahs came to Decatur from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas on May 20. Scovill Zoo acquired these cheetahs as part of its participation in the Species Survival Plan, which involves zoos partnering to help sustain a cheetah population.
Two male cheetahs who were at Scovill Zoo in 2019 moved to Fossil Rim, as they were needed for breeding. Cheetah brothers often stay together in the wild to control larger areas of game, per a press release from the Decatur Park District.
Scovill Zoo's hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. People will no longer be admitted at 5 p.m., and the amount of people allowed to enter each hour is limited due to social distancing restrictions.
The public is encouraging to reserve admission times by buying tickets on the Scovill Zoo website. Admission times can be reserved for free Thursdays by going online.
The zoo is open during Illinois' COVID-19 recovery as part of Phase 3 guidelines from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
