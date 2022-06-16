SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Juneteenth is Sunday, but celebrations have already begun. The City of Springfield has four days full of education, free entertainment, food and community engagement. Hoping this event will unite the City of Springfield.
"Everyone in the city, every neighborhood feels welcomed, and that they come and they talk to everyone else on the block," said Sheila Walk.
From museum exhibits to a unity parade, those hosting this event says education is the most important part.
"The biggest thing is the education. People knowing the history of why we celebrate people knowing how long we actually celebrated it in Springfield. This is our 28th year celebrating it as a festival," said Shymekakerr-Gregory.
Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. Today, local residents say being able to celebrate Juneteenth is a sweet moment.
"Just to see the community come together and celebrate such a wonderful time and such a memorable thing. Its a sweet moment, there's nothing bitter sweet about this. It's a sweet moment. It's a I win, you win, we win type of thing," explained Calia Cole.
Despite the weather and hot temperatures we've been experiencing, those attending say the experience is worth the heat.
"Listen come out, have fun. It's going to be a hot one so bring your towels, bring your tents and your chairs," said Cole.
The event is hosted by Juneteenth Inc. in Springfield. A full list of events can be found on there website at https://www.juneteenthspi.org/.
