ILLINOIS (WAND) - Four tornadoes struck central Illinois Wednesday, the National Weather Service says. 

The update says all four landspouts had the lowest rating on the Fujita scale (EF-0). Winds for each tornado had speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour.

The storms hit in the following locations: 

  • 2 miles east of Blue Mound, traveled .3 miles 
  • 1.5 miles from Blue Mound into Christian County, traveled .3 miles
  • 4 miles north/northwest of Stonington, traveled .25 miles 
  • Northwest corner of Roby in Christian County, traveled .15 miles

NWS leaders say because the tornadoes are not part of a thunderstorm, they are harder to track and don't show up on radar. They rely on spotters to track them. 

They say central Illinois was lucky to have non-impactful tornadoes because there was a chance of more severe storms. 

Tags