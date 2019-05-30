ILLINOIS (WAND) - Four tornadoes struck central Illinois Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.
The update says all four landspouts had the lowest rating on the Fujita scale (EF-0). Winds for each tornado had speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour.
The storms hit in the following locations:
- 2 miles east of Blue Mound, traveled .3 miles
- 1.5 miles from Blue Mound into Christian County, traveled .3 miles
- 4 miles north/northwest of Stonington, traveled .25 miles
- Northwest corner of Roby in Christian County, traveled .15 miles
NWS leaders say because the tornadoes are not part of a thunderstorm, they are harder to track and don't show up on radar. They rely on spotters to track them.
They say central Illinois was lucky to have non-impactful tornadoes because there was a chance of more severe storms.