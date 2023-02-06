(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million.
Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000.
In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold, and over $802,000 in prizes were won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight, February 6 at 9:59 p.m. CT.
