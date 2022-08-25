CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses, for their connection to a fatal shooting from 2014.
According to police, on December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims.
Authorities report one of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
On August 17, 2022, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses in relation to this incident. They were:
- Peter Campbell, 45, of Champaign, charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
- Dylon Cann, 39, of East Saint Louis, charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
- Anthony Gilmore, 35, of Champaign, charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
- Joseph Hart, 34, of Champaign, charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
All four individuals have been arrested and remain in custody pending trial.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.