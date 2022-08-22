CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston.
The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North.
Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with DUI and improper lane usage.
The other vehicle was driven by Robert L. Brockett with passengers Tina L. Plummer and a 14-year-old.
Police said three people were critically injured and rushed to the hospital, and one person was treated for minor injuries and cleared.
They have not said who received which injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.