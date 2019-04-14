PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people are injured after a crash that closed Interstate 57 for five hours.
Our partners at the News-Gazette say around 4:30 P.M. a 37-year-old Rantoul man was driving a van in the right lane when a semi rear-ended his vehicle.
Both vehicles ran off the highway to the left, the van crossed into the opposite lane, rolled over and caught fire.
The driver, another Rantoul man, an 11-year-old, and a 9-year-old were all injured and taken to the hospital.
The semi driver was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.