MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two adults and two children are dead after a car crash in Montgomery County.
Illinois State Police say it happened Saturday night around 6:20 on Illinois Route 185 near Coffeen.
ISP says a Ford truck driven by a 17-year-old boy was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Officials say the truck hit a Toyota Sienna, carrying four people, head-on.
The Montgomery County Coroner pronounced all four people in the Toyota dead at the scene. They were 72-year-old Jackolyn Protz of Sullivan, 73-year-old William Protz, also of Sullivan, as well as two 14-year-old girls, both of Vandalia.
ISP says the driver of the Ford truck suffered life-threatening injuries. He was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center. His condition isn’t known at this time.
Officials say the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction unit is still investigating this case.