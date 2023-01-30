MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were displaced after a fire Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon firefighters were called to a one and a half story home that was divided into two apartments in the 2400 block of Richmond around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Everyone had made it out by the time crews arrived.
MFD said the fire appears to have started in the attic. Both apartments suffered smoke and water damage.
No one was injured.
The Mattoon Fire Department said it appears to have been an electrical fire that started in the attic.
The scene was cleared just before 8 p.m.
The residents of the apartments are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
