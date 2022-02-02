CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four people, including young teenagers, have been arrested after police said they carjacked someone Tuesday afternoon in Champaign.
Police were called to a parking garage in the 1000 block of South Second Street at 3:35 p.m.
The victim said he had just pulled into his secure parking garage, gotten out of his vehicle, before he was confronted by three to found people.
One suspect showed a handgun and demanded the victim's keys, cell phone, wallet, and garage door opener.
The victim handed the items over, and the suspects left in his vehicle.
Police located the vehicle and officers said the suspects led them on a chase before crashing in an open field off of Prospect Avenue, about one-half mile north of Ford Harris Road.
The four suspects had minor injuries and were treated on the scene by paramedics.
The four arrests include two 14-year-old females, one 16-year-old male, and 19-year-old Sintrae S. Cobb.
The Champaign Police Department were assisted by the University of Illinois Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the Urbana Police Department, the Rantoul Police Department, the Fisher Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.
