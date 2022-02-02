Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. High 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.