CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - For the fourth year, the Jefferson Archery held their annual Schweighart Shootout.
About 1,000 kids attended the archery tournament, all coming from different schools in Champaign.
"The tournament, the Schweighart tournament is named after our coach who passed away. We shoot in his honor and we named it after him," said archery coach Jason Brown.
This is the biggest turnout they have seen this year.
"The biggest thing that we try to teach the kids is you can do anything you set your mind to. As long as you work hard and focus that will help you keep your emotions under control and hopefully shoot well," said assistant coach Erik Combs.
If you want to be a part of the Archery club, check with your local school first to see if there is a archery program. If not, contact Jefferson and they will help you find a program for you.