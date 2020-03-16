SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sangamon County, authorities said.
Officials with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said of the four confirmed cases, one is a Sangamon County resident. On Monday, one was discharged from Memorial Medical Center and went home.
The third case in Sangamon County, which WAND-TV reported Sunday, involved a person from Florida. They are receiving treatment at Memorial Medical Center.
Sangamon County authorities announced the county Monday evening the county is now considered a disaster area.
"This will free up immediate resources to combat the virus and make it easier for county officials to acquire needed supplies, medical equipment and healthcare providers by streamlining the approval process for government purchasing," a press release said.
Sangamon County has 17 tests pending as of Monday evening. It received six negative tests results on Monday.