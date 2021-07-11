The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said the fourth and final inmate to escape the county jail is now in custody.
According to NBC affiliate WEEK, Hart was taken into custody at 11:37 a.m. Sunday on the railroad tracks, east of the Wee Ma Tuk entrance. Authorities said Hart was heading east in the direction of Canton on County 5 Highway.
The Sheriff said multiple agencies helped to bring Hart in to custody, the final inmate from Wednesday night's escape. Those include Canton Police, Lewistown Police, Farmington Police, and the Illinois State Police.
Hart's arrest comes hours after someone spotted him in Cuba, Illinois late Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.