DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A fourth suspect is behind bars for a shooting in Danville in April.
Police arrested 20-year-old Tariq C. Wilson in connection to the murder of Roosevelt Anderson Jr. on April 24.
On Friday, members of the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Wilson in Centralia Illinois. He was taken into custody on a Vermillion County Warrant for Anderson's murder.
Three others have been arrested, including 22-year-old Tavares A. Mitchell, 26-year-old Percy L. Freeman and 21-year-old Denzel Aldridge.
Officers found Anderson in the road with a gunshot wound at about 1:45 that day. He was in the 900 block of Redden Court. Responders took him to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators say an altercation in the area led to the shooting.
Police say they don't expect any additional arrests in the case. However, they still ask that anyone with information to contact Danville police.