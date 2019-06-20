MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - June 20 is a special day for the American bald eagle.
On that day in 1782, the fowl, despite its "bird of prey tendencies", was selected as the United States of America’s national emblem.
"It's not as noble as everyone thinks it is. It is a scavenger, it is a thief, it is noted for chasing other birds of prey like ospreys and stealing their fish,” Illinois Raptor Center Program Director Jacques Nuzzo said. “But there's one major reason why it's our symbol and it's really simple: It's only found in North America. This is an eagle you can't find anywhere else in the world."
It's a legacy worth squawking about, as the bald eagle is also highly respected in Native American culture.
But at one point, the bald eagle's existence dwindled in the U.S. thanks to the insecticide DDT.
"It bioaccumulated in the muscle tissue of fish, which is what bald eagles eat,” Nuzzo shared. “And it didn't do anything to the eagles, but it did make adult eagles lay eggs so thin that the juvenile eagles didn't hatch. They actually broke when eagles sat on them."
Because of major conservation efforts, the bald eagle has made a miraculous comeback.
"When I was a kid, this was an endangered species. I've seen this bird come off the endangered species list to the point we have several nesting pairs here in Macon County," Nuzzo said.
However, it doesn't mean we’re out of the woods yet.
"Bald eagles still have problems. One of those problems is things like lead. Bald eagles tend to get into lead quite a bit. They tend to scavenge lead in carcasses that have been shot,” Nuzzo explained. “Just because the species has recovered doesn't mean we have to be lax in our laws, our education and protection of them. I still think that they deserve the protection that they have, and I think we should keep our eye out on them. Because it is very easy to go back to our problem-era days."
Anyone who comes across the bird of prey is asked to contact the Illinois Raptor Center.