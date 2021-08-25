Decatur, Ill (WAND) – One of the nations largest ag trade shows returns to Decatur next week. The Farm Progress Show (FPS) returns to Progress City on the Richland Community College Campus for a three-day run Aug. 31, September 1 & 2.
“Nobody has done this is two-years so there’s going to be a little bit more rust than normal,” said FPS spokesman Matt Jungman who oversees the annual show. 2020 the show in Iowa was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Jungman points to the great new products and machines that will be rolling out at the Decatur show. “Lots of brand new technology and equipment that is going to have the curtain raised at eight o’clock on Tuesday right here in Decatur, Illinois that are making global unveilings.”
“This is the epicenter of agriculture,” said Don Tourte of Farm Progress. “This is where they’re going to find not only what’s happening today but also what’s going to make them more money in the future.”
This is the ninth Farm Progress Show in Decatur since 2005.
