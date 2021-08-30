Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Local leaders in Decatur breathed a sigh of relief earlier this year when the Farm Progress Show got the green light to plant demonstration fields for the 2021 Farm Progress Show. The 2020 show in Iowa had been cancelled because of the pandemic and it wasn’t clear earlier in the year if there would be continued restrictions this summer.
On Monday, the finishing touches were being put on what will be the first Farm Progress Show since the 2019 event in Decatur. It’s a boost for Decatur businesses trying to recover from closures and cutbacks in 2020 and early 2021.
“The entrepreneurship in the ag economy is pretty outstanding,” Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County told WAND News pointing to the show as a chance for the ag industry to meet face-to-face in one location. “We’ll have clients that are interested in meeting with these types of companies that exhibit at the Farm Progress Show.”
Dollars will flow into the local economy from hotel bookings, airport fees, restaurant and gasoline sales. Companies will also spend money on equipment, lumber and supplies purchased in Decatur.
“A lot of companies will entertain while they’re here too,” Bateman stated.
