Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The final day of the Farm Progress Show in Decatur saw 750 students invade the Progress City grounds. A few say they have their eyes on future careers in agriculture.
“It’s an amazing opportunity that they have given us kids to build really any skills,” said Jazmyn Schnetzler a student in the Dewayne Andreas Ag Academy told WAND News at the ADM tent. “After my second year in this program I definitely would love to do something in animal science.”
Decatur School Superintendent, Dr. Paul Fregeau, took note of Jazmyn’s career goals.
“Now she has a plan,” Fregeau said. “She’s working it and she’s going to be a contributing member of society here in a couple of years.”
“It is unique across the country,” stated Zach Shields of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. “You don’t see urban school districts doing what we’re doing.”
Shields says companies like ADM in Decatur are great partners in assisting kids looking at careers in agriculture.