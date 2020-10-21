(WAND) - Pope Francis has made history by becoming the first Pope to endorse same-sex civil unions.
The endorsement came while he was being interviewed for the documentary "Francesco" which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.
"Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God," Francis said about midway through the film. "You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."
Francis endorsed civil unions as an alternative to same-sex marriages while serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires. However, this is the first time he has come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope.
A 2003 document from the Vatican's doctrine office stated the church's respect for gays "cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual unions." That was signed by the future Pope Benedict XVI, Francis' predecessor.
Executive Director of New Ways Ministry, an organization of LGBT Catholics, Francis DeBernardo, praised Francis' comments as a "historic" shift for the church.
