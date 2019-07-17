DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A free back to school clinic will be open in Decatur for students needing physicals, dental exams, and other screenings.
JumpStart Back-to-School Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at two locations, First Christian Church at 3350 N. MacArthur Rd. and Crossing Healthcare at 320 Central Ave.
You do not need an appointment, but people will be seen on a first come first serve basis.
A parent or legal guardian must be present for children to receive services.