PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Students of the Paris Union School District will get free breakfast and lunch at school.
The school board approved the district joining the Illinois State Board of Education's Community Eligibility Provision.
That will let every student from kindergarten through eighth grade eat for free.
Free meals will be served next year to all students, regardless of income.
No lunch applications will need to be completed.
It is estimated the program will save families about $484 a year per child.