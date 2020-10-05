SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Regional Cancer Partnership of Central Illinois is providing free breast cancer screenings on Mondays in October for women with no insurance or to those who are under-insured.
The cancer screenings will be offered at six central Illinois locations on Mondays throughout October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Area health organizations will host the screenings at two Springfield locations and at hospitals in Lincoln, Taylorville, Litchfield and Hillsboro.
Appointments are required.
Mammogram Mondays locations and times in October (October 5, 12, 19 and 26) include:
Memorial Medical Center/Baylis Breast Center
Screening times start at 4 p.m.
747 N. Rutledge St., Springfield
217-788-4042
HSHS St. John's Women's Center
8-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.
1100 Lincolnshire Blvd., Springfield
217-757-6400, ext. 3
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
Appointments vary
200 Stahlhut Dr., Lincoln
217-605-5108
Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Appointments vary
201 E. Pleasant St., Taylorville
217-824-1865
Hillsboro Area Hospital
Appointments vary
1200 E. Tremont St., Hillsboro
217-532- 4196
HSHS St. Francis Hospital
Appointments vary
1215 Franciscan Dr., Litchfield
217-324-8470
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States.More than 276,000 women will be newly diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2020, and 42,170 will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
Though black women and white women get breast cancer at about the same rate, black women are more likely to die from it.
The National Cancer Institute recommends that women age 40 or older have screening mammograms every one to two years.
The Susan G. Komen Memorial Foundation has funded Mammogram Mondays since 2013.
However, the future of Mammogram Monday is uncertain. The Komen Foundation has announced it will be unable to fund the event beyond 2020 due to the pandemic's impact on its fundraising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.