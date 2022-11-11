ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - With the community's support and help, a bus ride was organized on Veterans Day to take veterans around Decatur and Macon County.
Brad Wells told WAND News it was an idea that turned into a reality. He said locals came together and businesses donated funds to organize a bus to start at Bargenta and take local veterans around the county.
"Getting them all of the free meals, haircuts, and different stuff that businesses are putting out there," said Brad, who helped organize the event.
Wells said the free bus ride was a chance to honor and recognize local Veterans. He said he didn't know how many would show up or how successful the day would be, but when he saw everyone come to Bargenta he was excited for the day.
"Nobody ever does it," he said. "So, I figured the first year, why not see what happens."
Throughout Friday, the bus took Veterans to businesses around the county that offered free services or discounts on food. Paul Clark, a member of the Illinois Army National Guard said it's a great opportunity to be around other Veterans from different eras.
"This day is something we do appreciate," said Clark. "We take it to heart because what we have done, where we have been, and what we've gone through a lot of people don't understand."
Wells told WAND News he hopes to do the bus ride again next year.
