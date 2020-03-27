(WAND) - HSHS Medical Group is waiving the fee for virtual visits related to screening and evaluation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Anytime Care is a virtual platform used by HSHS Medical Group that Dr. Loren Hughes describes as "urgent care by digital means".
"For even semi-urgent and certainly non-emergent problems, virtual care is a fantastic opportunity," Dr. Hughes told WAND. "By having video, you can look at rashes, you can watch how a person breathes, you can see what they look like... and the patient doesn't have to get out of the car and come in... and they can do it from the privacy of their own home."
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the medical group is waiving the typical fee for any calls related to COVID-19.
"We, like all health systems in the area are really concerned about this pandemic that we're all living through right now, and we know that the anxiety levels are really high," Dr. Hughes said. "By offering a free service like this, it gives them an opportunity to talk to somebody right at the time they're anxious about it, and find out whether or not they have something to be concerned about."
If you are concerned about symptoms, you can visit anytimecare.com, download the app, or call 1-844-391-4747.