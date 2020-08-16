DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department announced that free community COVID-19 testing will be coming to Decatur this week.
It starts Thursday and runs until Aug. 25. The testing site will be located in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and you do not need an appointment. Masks are required. You must have a valid phone number to receive your results.
Individuals with or without symptoms can be tested. Tests will be done by nasal swab. Results may take up to a week.
