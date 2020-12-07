Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams located at various locations around the state to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. 

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. 

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.  Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. 

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Crawford

December 10

Crawford Health Department

202 N. Christopher Blvd.

Robinson

8am – 4pm 

December 13

Greene 

December 11

Illinois Department of Corrections

US 67 South

Roodhouse

8am – 4pm 

Macon

December 7-13

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm 

Mason 

December 9

1101 W. Chestnut St.

Former Nickles Dealer

1101 W. Chestnut St.

Mason City

8am – 4pm

Menard

December 12

Athens City Hall

210 Dottie Bednarko Dr.

Athens

8am – 4pm

Sangamon

December 7

Sangamon County Health Department

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm 

December 12-13

Schuler

December 8

First United Methodist Church

210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

8am – 4pm 

Tazewell

December 7

Tazewell County Health Department

21306 IL Rt. 9

Tremont

8am – 4pm 

Woodford 

December 11

City of Minonk

670 N. Chestnut

Minonk

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. 

Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

