SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams located at various locations around the state to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Crawford
December 10
Crawford Health Department
202 N. Christopher Blvd.
Robinson
8am – 4pm
December 13
Greene
December 11
Illinois Department of Corrections
US 67 South
Roodhouse
8am – 4pm
Macon
December 7-13
Decatur Civic Center
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
8am – 4pm
Mason
December 9
1101 W. Chestnut St.
Former Nickles Dealer
1101 W. Chestnut St.
Mason City
8am – 4pm
Menard
December 12
Athens City Hall
210 Dottie Bednarko Dr.
Athens
8am – 4pm
Sangamon
December 7
Sangamon County Health Department
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
8am – 4pm
December 12-13
Schuler
December 8
First United Methodist Church
210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
8am – 4pm
Tazewell
December 7
Tazewell County Health Department
21306 IL Rt. 9
Tremont
8am – 4pm
Woodford
December 11
City of Minonk
670 N. Chestnut
Minonk
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change.
Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
