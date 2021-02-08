COVID testing generic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. 

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. 

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. 

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Bureau

February 12

Henry United Methodist Church

225 Lincoln St.

Henry

8am – 4pm

February 14

Bureau County Fairgrounds

811 W. Peru St.

Princeton

8am – 4pm

Fayette

February 9 and 14

Fayette County Health Department

416 W. Edwards St.

Vandalia

8am – 4pm

Jersey

February 11

Jersey County Health Department

1307 State Hwy. 109

Jerseyville

8am – 4pm

Knox 

February 10

Northwoods Church

940 W. Fremont St.

Galesburg

8am – 4pm

Macon

February 8, 10, and 12-13

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm 

McDonough

February 11

WIU Tanner Circle

740 W. University Dr.

Macomb

8am – 4pm

Mercer

February 8

Mercer County Health Department

305 NW 7th St.

Aledo

8am – 4pm 

Putnam

February 9

McNabb Fire Station

391 IL-89

McNabb

8am – 4pm 

Sangamon

February 8, 13 and 14

Shop & Save

1755 Wabash Ave.

Springfield

8am – 4pm 

Schuyler

February 10

First United Methodist Church

210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

8am – 4pm 

Vermilion

February 12

Vermilion County Health Department

200 S. College St.

Danville

8am – 4pm 

Site locations are subject to change.  Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. 

