SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Bureau
February 12
Henry United Methodist Church
225 Lincoln St.
Henry
8am – 4pm
February 14
Bureau County Fairgrounds
811 W. Peru St.
Princeton
8am – 4pm
Fayette
February 9 and 14
Fayette County Health Department
416 W. Edwards St.
Vandalia
8am – 4pm
Jersey
February 11
Jersey County Health Department
1307 State Hwy. 109
Jerseyville
8am – 4pm
Knox
February 10
Northwoods Church
940 W. Fremont St.
Galesburg
8am – 4pm
Macon
February 8, 10, and 12-13
Decatur Civic Center
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
8am – 4pm
McDonough
February 11
WIU Tanner Circle
740 W. University Dr.
Macomb
8am – 4pm
Mercer
February 8
Mercer County Health Department
305 NW 7th St.
Aledo
8am – 4pm
Putnam
February 9
McNabb Fire Station
391 IL-89
McNabb
8am – 4pm
Sangamon
February 8, 13 and 14
Shop & Save
1755 Wabash Ave.
Springfield
8am – 4pm
Schuyler
February 10
First United Methodist Church
210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
8am – 4pm
Vermilion
February 12
Vermilion County Health Department
200 S. College St.
Danville
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.
