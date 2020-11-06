VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State leaders continue to push for more testing in central Illinois counties.
State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) announced the Illinois Department of Public Health will operate a temporary COVID-19 testing site through Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, located at 2000 E. Main St. in Danville.
"Along with wearing masks, testing is a critical tool that will help us defeat this virus," Bennett said. "Whether you are exhibiting symptoms or not, I encourage residents to stop by DACC and get tested this week."
Testing is free for anyone, regardless of symptoms. No appointment is necessary, but daily testing supplies are limited.
"In Vermilion County, part of the problem is people don't have access to testing until they have some really severe symptoms and as well not you've waited that extra time and you've possibly exposed other people who are exposing other people," Bennett said.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include chills, muscle pain, a headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit IDPH online.
