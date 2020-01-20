ST. LOUIS (WAND) - Want to take a ride up the Gateway Arch this year? Here are five days where you could do it for free.
The National Park Service, which runs the Gateway Arch National Park will waive entrance fees on these days:
- Monday, Jan. 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Saturday, April 18: First day of National Park Week
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: National Park Service birthday
- Saturday, Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
- Friday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day
On these days visitors will enjoy $3 off adult tram rides to the top of the Arch and documentary movie tickets.
Each year the National Park Service offers fee-free days to all 110 sites that normally charge an entrance fee.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit GatewayArch.com.