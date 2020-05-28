MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A series of drive-in movies will be shown in Mattoon to help entertain people during the pandemic.
Movies will be shown at the Mattoon Cross County Mall on June 4, 5 and 6 at 9 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Courtney Jo. Parking will be open from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
A different movie will be shown each night, organizers said. Admission is free.
Sponsors include Rural King, Harrelson Plumbing & Heating Inc., Mattoon Public Library, KC Summers Auto Group, Lake Land College Broadcast Communication Program and the City of Mattoon.
Movies will only be shown for one weekend.
