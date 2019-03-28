LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative is offering a free Fitness Court Ambassador training in Lincoln.
It will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Lincoln's Fitness Court, 235 Eighth St.
The training is geared for people 14 years old or older who want to learn more about the outdoor circuit training stations.
No registration is required.
The training will show how to use each of the seven stations working with an easy, medium and hard variation.
Those who attend the training will also be taught on how to use the accompanying app that offers free routines, fitness court challenges and nationwide contest opportunities.
Ambassadors will get free shirts after they complete the training and have the knowledge to help others use the court.
Over 40 Fitness Court ambassadors were trained last year.
If it is raining the day of the training, the training will take place at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in the Steinfort Room.
For more information, call the ALMH Community Health Collaborative at (217) 605-5008.