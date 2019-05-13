Haircut makes a big difference

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Free haircuts are being offered for graduating juniors and seniors in Urbana.

The Zeta Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. will be partnering  Urbana High School and community barbers to offer the free haircuts.

Students planning on attending a 4-year university, community college, or enlist in the armed forces will be eligible by UHS to receive a free haircut.

Participating barbers include:

Mondrell Jones – Krucial Kutz

Tyno Wicks – Krucial Kutz

Marchond Hillsman – The Spot

Carlos Harvey – Rose n' Taylor

Hector Terreforte – All Star Cuts