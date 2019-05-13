URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Free haircuts are being offered for graduating juniors and seniors in Urbana.
The Zeta Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. will be partnering Urbana High School and community barbers to offer the free haircuts.
Students planning on attending a 4-year university, community college, or enlist in the armed forces will be eligible by UHS to receive a free haircut.
Participating barbers include:
Mondrell Jones – Krucial Kutz
Tyno Wicks – Krucial Kutz
Marchond Hillsman – The Spot
Carlos Harvey – Rose n' Taylor
Hector Terreforte – All Star Cuts