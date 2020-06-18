DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education are extending the free Summer Food Service program.
The Decatur Park District will continue providing meals through the rest of the summer at the same locations and times.
Grab and go meals are available for free on Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Eisenhower, MacArthur, Hope and Steven Decatur as well as Tuesday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at French STEM, Muffley, South Shores and Parsons schools.
Three days worth of meals are provided on Tuesdays and two days worth of meals are provided on Fridays.
Free lunches are for children aged 18 and under.
For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities, at 422-5911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.