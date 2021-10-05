DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) – Many farmers can only take a short break, or no break at all, during the height of the fall harvest. So, the Macon County Farm Bureau is providing free lunches at several area grain elevators.
On Tuesday they were handing out coolers with barbeque sandwiches, Pepsi, popcorn, napkins, water and hand wipes as farmers brought their corn and soybeans to the Heritage Grain Co-Op. Scott State Bank sponsors the annual Feed the Farmers event. They received help distributing the meals from radio station 95-Q and Country Companies insurance.
One-hundred free lunches were to be distributed in Dalton City. On Thursday, lunches will be handed out at the elevator in Blue Mound. Lunches will be distributed next week at the Emory elevator near Argenta and at the elevator in Niantic. A total of 400 free lunches will be handed out to farmers during the four-day effort.
