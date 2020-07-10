Clinton, Il (WAND) – The men and women protecting lives and property in DeWitt County received recognition Friday with a free lunch at the DeWitt County Friendship Center in Clinton.
“Just to show appreciation for everything they do for us,” said Friendship Center Director Paula Jiles. “We invited fire, EMTs, police departments and all of Centcom.”
Volunteers, including State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, served up pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and cake.
