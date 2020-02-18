(WAND) - Pancake lovers rejoice. IHOP will bring back their National Pancake Day event for the 15th year.
IHOP will give any guest who visits them on Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Customers can also try to win one of more than 250,000 instant win prices. The grand prize is “Pancakes for Life.”
IHOP National Pancake Day isn’t just about free pancakes. The restaurant also raises money for its national charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“IHOP launched its National Pancake Day event 15 years ago as a way to celebrate the best food ever – pancakes – and put a purpose behind the day by partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities to help kids in our communities,” said Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications, IHOP.
This is the first year the restaurant has launched the IHOP fan sweepstakes.
“This is unlike anything we’ve ever done before on National Pancake Day, and the only way for guests to try and score one of these items is by visiting an IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, February 25,” Peterson said.
Every dollar raised during the IHOP National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children’s hospital associated with the charity partners.
