SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Springfield is offering free shuttle rides to explore local historical sites.
The shuttle will make stops Saturday at Lincoln's new Salem site, the Lincoln Tomb, war memorials and the African American History Museum.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes the community and visitors alike will learn more about the rich history Springfield has to offer.
Shuttles will be available every Saturday through August 6, and will run throughout the day.
