SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Free sports camps will be offered to community children at the Frank & Linda Vala Dream Center this summer.
The center is located on the former Ursuline Academy and Benedictine Campus on Springfield’s North end.
Two free sports camps will include basketball, soccer, t-ball, football, and kickball. The camps in July-August of this year will be five days long and will feature a different sport each day.
“Children attending these camps will be taught the fundamentals of each sport, team work and get plenty of exercise” said Chief Operations Officer, Sara Schafer. She continued, “The first week of camp is July 24-28 for kids in 1st – 3rd grade. The Second week will be July 31 – August 4th for kids in 4th – 6th grade.”
The Frank & Linda Vala Dream Center opened its doors last year and is just finishing up a set of classes in the trades.
"We are excited to offer something for the younger kids” said Schafer.
All registration and information can be found at DreamCenterSC.org. More classes will become available in the fall.
The Frank and Linda Vala Dream Center of Sangamon County exists to help, encourage, resource, and train students in a number of practical educational paths. “We are not in competition with anyone,” said Schafer, “we work with public school, private school, and homeschools students to help them become well-rounded, educated, and contributing members of society.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.