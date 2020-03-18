SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An emotional support hotline is now operational for people dealing with stress and anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free service is operated by Memorial Behavioral Health. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, trained mental health professionals can speak to people about their concerns.
The number is 217-588-5509. The program is available for the foreseeable future.
"During this time of uncertainty, it is normal to be feeling anxious, confused on concerned," said Diana Knaebe, administrator of behavioral health for Memorial Health System.
Officials said people who need services beyond their initial call will be directed to Memorial Behavioral Health providers. Telehealth and phone appointments are available for patients.
The public is reminded that other free and confidential options are available, including the national Crisis Text Line (741741) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255). These are 24-hour services.