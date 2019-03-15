SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Free tax filing help is being offered for low to moderate income families.
The United Way of Central Illinois is encouraging people to use MyFreeTaxes.com.
The filing software is powered by H&R Block. It offers individuals and families earning less than $66,000 in 2018 a free, safe and easy way to file their state and federal taxes in under an hour.
"Tax season is a source of confusion and stress for most Americans, especially since this year is our first under the new tax code," said John Kelker, United Way of Central Illinois President. "Many filers are worried they'll make a mistake, won't get their full refund or will pay too much. With MyFreeTaxes, filers have the support of a proven provider in H&R Block to reduce confusion from recent changes to tax laws and the support of United Way that assists individuals in our community with achieving financial stability."
Since its launch in 2009, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.1 million users nationally receive over $1.7 billion in tax refunds.
Last year in Sangamon and Menard Counties, MyFreeTaxes saved households a total of $14,784 in filing fees and provided $150,948 in tax return savings.
Go to MyFreeTaxes.com, create or log in to your secured account, and upload a photo of your W-2 and MyFreeTaxes will automatically fill in your information. The filing software also guarantees that all tax returns are 100% accurate.
For those who prefer to file their taxes in person this year, you can visit your nearest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site where IRS-trained volunteers are available to provide assistance.
These local sites can be found by clicking HERE.